DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average is $218.89. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

