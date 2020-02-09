DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,690 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,005,306.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $244.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

