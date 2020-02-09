DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.53 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2,443.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

