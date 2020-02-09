DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.92 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

