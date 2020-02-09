DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.90 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,932 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

