DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116,177 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 237,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.