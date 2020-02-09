DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $12.99 Million in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 11.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $162.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

