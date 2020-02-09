DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 137,346 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of MAXIMUS worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth approximately $34,666,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

