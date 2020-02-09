DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 427,565 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $254,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

