DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 154,215 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,215 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.