DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 90,023 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chevron were worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

