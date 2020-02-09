DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 96,389 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,389 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

