Delphy Price Reaches $0.0239 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $4,957.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

