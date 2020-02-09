Delphy Tops One Day Volume of $7,263.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $7,263.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.03409293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00227478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

