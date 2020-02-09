Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.0781

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Denarius has a market cap of $559,258.00 and $224.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,157,788 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

