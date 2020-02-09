Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $19.53 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $19.53 million and $1.21 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, WazirX and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinrail, IDEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, FCoin, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, WazirX, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Allbit, Liquid, Cobinhood, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.