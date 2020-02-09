Dero 1-Day Volume Tops $794,858.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $794,858.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,346,155 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.