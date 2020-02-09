Dero Trading Up 4.7% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $769,351.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,350,738 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

