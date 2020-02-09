Desire Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,512.00 and $5,405.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,077.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.02252146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04457750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00760452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00844965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009522 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00694184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

