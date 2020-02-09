Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRGDF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

Shares of DRGDF opened at $17.50 on Friday. Detour Gold has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.