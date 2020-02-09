Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.45 ($42.39).

DPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

DPW stock opened at €32.69 ($38.01) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.70.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

