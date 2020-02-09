DeVault (DVT) Achieves Market Cap of $23,603.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $23,603.00 and $117.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

