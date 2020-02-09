Devery (EVE) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Devery has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $120,606.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

