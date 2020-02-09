DeviantCoin (DEV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $218.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,420.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

