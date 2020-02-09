DEX Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, DEX has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $469,169.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.03330785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00228597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.