Diamant Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $145.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

