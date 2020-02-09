Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post sales of $76.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $78.03 million. Digi International reported sales of $65.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.26 million to $308.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $338.59 million, with estimates ranging from $328.17 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.20 million, a PE ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.79. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

In related news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Digi International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

