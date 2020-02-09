Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.27 or 0.05831550 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.