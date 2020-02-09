Digital Gold Reaches Market Cap of $178,057.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $178,057.00 and approximately $5.90 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $50.15 or 0.00498857 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03408241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00235395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00137839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.