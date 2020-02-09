Digital Insurance Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $793,102.00 and $13.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00848652 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004680 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001992 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002016 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.