Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

Several analysts have commented on APPS shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

APPS opened at $6.00 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $521.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 13,640 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

