DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,831.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $95,831.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.01257350 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

