DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.47 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $3,527.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00844965 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001979 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

