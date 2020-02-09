Digiwage Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,822.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $23,822.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 69.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026872 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00329936 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000596 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

