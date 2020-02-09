Dimecoin Hits One Day Volume of $275.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $275.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011639 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003792 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

