Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $535.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

