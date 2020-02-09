Dinero (DIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $1,312.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

