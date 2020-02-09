DMarket (DMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.15 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. DMarket has a market cap of $15.24 million and $3.15 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.