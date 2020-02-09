DNotes (NOTE) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,859.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, DNotes has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. DNotes has a market capitalization of $724,555.00 and $8,859.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

