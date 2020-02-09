Dock Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.