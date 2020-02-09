DogeCash Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $21,978.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00029977 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00301731 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

