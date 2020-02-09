Dollar International (DOLLAR) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Dollar International (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Dollar International has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Dollar International token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002144 BTC on exchanges. Dollar International has a total market capitalization of $7,503.00 and approximately $659.00 worth of Dollar International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005904 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International Token Profile

Dollar International (DOLLAR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2016. Dollar International’s total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,538 tokens. Dollar International’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dollar International’s official website is dollar.international.

Buying and Selling Dollar International

