DomRaider Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Bancor Network. In the last week, DomRaider has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $718,995.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03408241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00235395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00137839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider’s genesis date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.