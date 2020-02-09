Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dover worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Dover by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

