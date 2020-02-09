Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Reaches $26.79 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $13,632.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

