Dragon Coins Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and $44,364.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

