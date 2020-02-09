Dragon Option (DRAGON) Reaches Market Cap of $13,880.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $13,880.00 and approximately $2,298.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,036,000 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

