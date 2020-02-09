Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0431 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $73,545.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.