Dropil Market Capitalization Tops $3.86 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dropil has a market cap of $3.86 million and $22,576.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dropil token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,763,204,041 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

