DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $337,914.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $337,914.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006182 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

